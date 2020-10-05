Lower Cape Ambulance Teams Helps Local Nonprofits Hold Food Drive

PROVINCETOWN – The Lower Cape Ambulance Association has partnered with town agencies and local nonprofits to hold a two-and-a-half week food drive to help support Cape Cod residents in need.

The goal of the food drive is to help Outer Cape residents feed themselves throughout the 2020-2021 off-season made more difficult due to the COVID-19 pandemic causing economic difficulties over the summer season.

“Lower Cape Ambulance is pleased to partner with our local human service organizations for this food drive. This year more than ever we wanted to fill the shelves of our local pantries to ensure that our family, friends, and neighbors have enough to eat,” said LCAA Treasurer Steve Roderick.

Drop-off boxes will be available at the two Seamen’s Bank branches located at 221 Commercial Street and 56 Shank Painter Road in Provincetown and the Seamen’s Bank in Truro, Salty Market in Truro and Helping Our Women in Provincetown.

Additional drop-off boxes may be added as the food drive continues.

Other ways to donate both food and funds including online via the LCAA’s Facebook page, website or through Amazon Wishlist.

“Donations to the food drive can help fill the gap in a winter economy that stretches the budgets of many people in our community. Besides the usual seasonal shortfall, we anticipate a greater need due to the pandemic,” said Philip Franchini, chairperson of the Soup Kitchen in Provincetown (SKIP).

The food drive will run until October 17.