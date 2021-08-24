Lower Cape Curling Club Hosting Open House Sunday

ORLEANS- ORLEANS – The Lower Cape Curling Club will hold an open house at the Charles Moore Arena in Orleans on Sunday from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

On-ice training with traditional “sliding” or standing “stick” delivery and sweeping is available for $10 for those 18 and older.

A demonstration game for the less adventurous will be ongoing throughout the evening with a member of the Lower Cape Curling Club providing commentary and answering questions from the audience.

Reservations are not required but are suggested to secure time on the ice. Call 201-738-5079 or email jpnarchitect@gmail.com to sign up.

The Charles Moore Arena is located at 23 O’Connor Way.