Lt. Governor Driscoll To Speak At Cape Cod Chamber Of Commerce Event

HYANNIS – Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll will be among the featured speakers at a Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce event next week.

The 2024 Travel and Tourism Industry Forum is scheduled for Wednesday March 27th from 10 a.m. to noon at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Hyannis.

The annual event is held to discuss issues, trends and opportunities that impact tourism and business on Cape Cod.

Also speaking is executive director of the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism, Kate Fox, and Cape Cod Chamber CEO Paul Niedzwiecki.

“The benefits of the travel and tourism industry to Cape Cod and Massachusetts are significant,” said Fox. “Tourism is an industry that thrives in an environment of collaborative competition, and the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism is committed to working with our community partners in ways that will collectively benefit all destinations throughout the Cape Cod region. I am looking forward to participating in the Travel & Tourism Forum and sharing ways in which businesses can engage with us on upcoming marketing initiatives.”

“Cape Cod is known around the world as a desirable, unique destination and our region depends on the economic activity that visitors bring,” said Niedzwiecki. “Our tourism economy has proven to be resilient both during and after the pandemic, but looking ahead we face significant challenges. For the many Cape businesses that rely on tourism for their success, we invite you to attend this event and be part of the conversation.”

Registration is required. To sign up, click here.