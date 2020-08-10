Polito to Break Ground on STEM Building at Cape Cod Community College

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Community College will officially break ground on the new Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center on the West Barnstable campus Tuesday.

President John Cox will be joined by Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, members of the Cape and Islands local delegation, representatives from the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, and members of the college community, to mark the official start of construction on the new building.

In July 2018, with support from the local delegation, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bond bill guaranteeing $25 million to the college for a new Science and Engineering Building.

The total project cost is $38 million, with the college putting $3 million in the project, and the Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation leading a $10 million capital campaign to raise the additional funds.

In December 2018, Maureen Wilkens, a benefactor of the College, contributed $5 million towards the project: the largest single donation in the College’s history and among the largest single gifts in the history of community colleges nationwide.

The groundbreaking ceremony, which is set to take place Tuesday August 11, will kick off at 10:00 a.m. on the West Barnstable campus with a brief speaking engagement, led by President Cox and Lt. Governor Polito.

Following the speakers, honored guests will “turn dirt,” officially marking the start of the new building, slated to be open in 2022.

Among those with shovels will be a robot from the College’s Engineering department, programmed to pick up and remove dirt for the ceremony.