Bourne Police Getting New Recruits from Academy

BOURNE – The Municipal Police Training Committee (MPTC) recently announced the graduation of 43 police officers from the Lynnfield Police Academy’s Third Recruit Officer Class, which included student officers representing Bourne.

During the graduation ceremony at the Lynnfield Academy, new officers took oaths and received their badges of service.

Following mandates created by the 2020 police reform law, the Recruit Officer Course includes over 800 hours of course curriculum incorporating new use-of-force policies and regulations such as de-escalation training, victim-centered and trauma-informed incident response, response to mental health-related emergencies, active shooter response, and more.

“The latest MPTC graduating class represents our investment in the future generation of public safety leaders who are well-prepared to protect and serve their communities and advance public safety across the Commonwealth,” said MPTC Executive Director Robert Ferullo.

“I commend their commitment to meeting our statewide professional training standards,” he said, “which has prepared these officers to provide communities with exceptional policing services by putting into practice the advanced skills, values, and principles engrained throughout their training.”

The graduates join over fifty officers who have graduated from MPTC-operated academies in the 2023-2024 training year.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter