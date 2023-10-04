M/V Nantucket Damaged in Docking Incident

OAK BLUFFS – The M/V Nantucket sustained minor damage on Monday during a hard docking at the Oak Bluff Terminal.

Repairs and a U.S Coast Guard inspection have been made so the vessel can resume operations.

No injuries were reported by the 121 passengers onboard and there were no damages to the dock in Oak Bluffs.

The ship is currently back in service after the Steamship Authority’s maintenance personnel repaired the issue and the inspection was approved.