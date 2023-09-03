State Receives FEMA Award for Climate Resilience Funding

HYANNIS – FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell recently joined White House officials to announce almost $3 billion in funding for projects promoting climate resilience as part of President Biden’s “Investing in America” agenda.

The funds, awarded through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) national competition and the Flood Mitigation Assistance program, identified projects targeting hazard sources in vulnerable communities throughout the nation to enhance resistance to severe climate and weather events.

The five primary hazard groups identified by the BRIC included flooding, fire, drought, infrastructure failure, and hazards related to dam or levee breaks.

Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine received BRIC selections totaling $132.622, with Maine being selected for the first time.

Sixteen project proposals delivered by Massachusetts were approved for grant funding.

Massachusetts has experienced a rise in severe weather events in recent years, including a tornado that recently touched down in Barnstable County.

“We are extremely pleased to announce that projects in Connecticut, Maine, and Massachusetts have been selected for this innovative federal funding,” said Lori Ehrlich, Regional Administrator for FEMA Region I.

“Under President Biden’s Administration and through Administrator Criswell’s leadership, FEMA has made climate change a top priority and we can continue to make progress to ensure communities become more resilient with critical mitigation projects like these,” she said.

$900 million in funding for FEMA’s annual resilience grants was made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter