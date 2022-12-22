MacMillan Pier Study to Receive State Funding

PROVINCETOWN – A feasibility study looking to enhance Provincetown’s MacMillan Pier will be funded through a state grant.

The Seaport Economic Council will be providing $120,000 to the town for analysis into ways public safety, infrastructure, commercial fishing, and more vital factors in the pier’s area can be improved.

Town Manager Alex Morse highlighted how important MacMillan Pier is to many of the town’s industries, adding that the state money will benefit all of those sectors.

Provincetown’s study was one of 24 projects across the Bay State to receive more than $11 million in grants provided by the state recently.