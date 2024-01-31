You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Magaritaville Coming to Cape Cod this Summer

Magaritaville Coming to Cape Cod this Summer

January 31, 2024

The waterpark in the former Cape Codder Resort and Spa. CapeCod.com

HYANNIS – Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod is coming to the region for the summer 2024 season—the first New England location for the popular Jimmy Buffet-inspired chain.

It will be a rebrand for the former Cape Codder Resort & Spa in Hyannis.

Owners said they will blend the location’s style with the natural aesthetic of Hyannis.

It will have over 270 rooms in addition to an indoor water park, pool, spa and restaurants.

Buffet passed away last year at the age of 76. 

More on Margaritaville Resort Cape Cod can be found on their official website here.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


