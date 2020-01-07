Mahoney Qualifies for State Senate Primary Ballot

PLYMOUTH – The first candidate for the open Plymouth/Barnstable District State Senate seat to officially make it on the ballot is John Mahoney.

The Democrat, who is a member of the Plymouth Select Board, has completed the signature requirements and has been certified for the Special State Senate Primary election on March 3.

“We made it our goal to get signatures from every community in the district, and that is exactly what we did,” Mahoney said. “There’s a lot of work ahead, but I must say I’m humbled by the support I’ve received thus far.”

Mahoney has received endorsements from the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, Association of County Employees, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 223, International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Union Local 6 and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 328.

He will host a new year’s event January 16 at Marshland Too from 6 to 8 p.m. on Cotuit Road in Sandwich.

Others who have announced their candidacy are Republicans Jay McMahon, Jared MacDonald, and Jesse Brown, and Democrats Susan Moran, Becky Coletta, Jack Stanton and Thomas Moakley.

Vinny deMacedo vacated the seat in November to take a job at Bridgewater State University.