Hyannis Main Street Barriers Coming Down

HYANNIS – The Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District recently announced that Main Street barriers will be removed the week of September 13.

The BID reported positive feedback from visitors regarding the barriers, who said they felt safer on Main Street due to the reduced traffic speed and additional space for social distancing.

The group also announced that a Streetscape Specialist/Engineer would arrive in the fall to study the street and create a plan for the future of the street with public and stakeholder input.

Residents will be invited to provide the specialist with constructive input in improving the streetscape.

