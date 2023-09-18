Maintenance Work Begins On Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is beginning fall maintenance work on the Bourne Bridge on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Work will be similar to repairs completed on the Sagamore bridge earlier this year, and will consist of structural repairs and maintenance to ensure the structural integrity of the bridge, including concrete and pavement repairs to the bridge’s roadway, steel supports, and concrete abutment structures, and maintenance of bridge joints as well as the bridge’s lighting and drainage systems.

Work is expected to last eight weeks, weather permitting.

Vehicle travel on the bridge will be reduced to a single 12-foot-wide lane in either direction while work is underway.

Lane restrictions will remain in place 24 hours a day, with police details on-site to monitor traffic.

Motorists are advised to plan for potential delays and to consider altering their travel plans to avoid congestion.

Work was originally scheduled to begin on September 11 but was moved to ease traffic during Cape Cod Canal Day, which was in turn canceled due to safety concerns related to Hurricane Lee.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter