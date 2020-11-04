You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Man injured in hunting incident in Truro

Man injured in hunting incident in Truro

November 4, 2020

TRURO – A man was injured after reportedly falling out of a hunting blind in Truro around 5:15 PM Wendesday. The incident happened in a remote, heavily wooded area off Lombard Hollow Road as darkness fell. Firefighters had to use reach the victim by off road vehicles and bring him out to the ambulance. The victim was then taken to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

