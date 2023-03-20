You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mandatory Recycling Rules in Falmouth to Begin April 14

March 20, 2023

FALMOUTH – Mandatory rules regarding recycling in Falmouth will be enacted on April 14.

Residents, businesses, and all others in the town will have to recycle materials that are on the state’s list of banned waste. That includes things like cardboard, paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and bulky items such as yard waste or mattresses.

Trash haulers and commercial generators will have to provide recycling services to all customers in the town.

A public meeting on the new regulations will be held at the Falmouth Public Library on Wednesday, March 29 at 9 a.m. To learn more, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

