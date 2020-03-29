You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Maria Mitchell Association Coronavirus Update

March 29, 2020

NANTUCKET – Despite the COVID-19 outbreak the Maria Mitchell Association on Nantucket continues to operate. The association continues their astronomy research and is planning summer classes and camps.

The majority of the MMA’s staff is working from home. However, some staff members have been able to socially distance themselves by working in various building alone working on animal husbandry activities and other issues that cannot be left alone.

The association is currently not running any programs, classes or Open Nights. However, the MMA is continuing to find ways to stay in touch through social media. Last week the annual Nantucket Science Festival which is usually held at Nantucket High School was transitioned to an online format.

You can visit the MMA’s Facebook page for a full list of online activities.

 

