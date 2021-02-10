You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Maria Mitchell Association to Open Summer Camp Registration

Maria Mitchell Association to Open Summer Camp Registration

February 10, 2021

NANTUCKET – Registration for the Maria Mitchell Association’s Summer Discovery Camps will soon be open.

The organization is offering safe camps for local children amid the coronavirus pandemic with limited openings.

With that, they are recommending that families sign up as early as possible.

Registration will open for members of the association at 8 a.m. on Saturday, February 13. Any other interested families can register on February 16 at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit the association’s website by clicking here.

