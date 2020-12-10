You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Martha’s Vineyard Health Officials Host Community Forum

December 10, 2020

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

OAK BLUFFS – A community forum to discuss the COVID-19 issues that are facing Martha’s Vineyard residents will be hosted by Island health and safety officials.

The goal of the meeting is to exchange information and develop strategies to address the ongoing pandemic.

The Martha’s Vineyard Board of Health invites domestic workers to join the meeting in order to have questions answered and provide input to health officials.

The meeting will be provided in both Portuguese and English on December 10 at 7pm via Zoom.

The meeting ID is 892 9001 8886 and the passcode is 155581.

