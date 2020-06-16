Martha’s Vineyard Offering Free Drive-Through COVID-19 Testing

OAK BLUFFS – No-cost, drive-through testing for COVID-19 is now being provided for any Martha’s Vineyard resident or visitor without symptoms of the virus who wants a test.

Pre-registration and an appointment are required.

The self-administered swab test will be observed by a licensed clinician who will collect the kit once completed.

Results from the test will be available after one to two days.

Residents or visitors can pre-register by calling (877) 336-9855 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Callers should have their insurance card or Social Security number on hand, though they are not necessary to be tested.

Insurance companies are required to cover the cost of the test, but there is still no cost even without insurance.

Information collected about those tested is confidential and will not be shared with immigration officials, according to the Martha’s Vineyard Regional Emergency Management Association.

The tests will be conducted at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School from 9 am to 4 pm Monday through Saturday, only by appointment.

Those with symptoms of COVID-19 should instead call their doctor or the triage line at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital at (508) 684-4500.