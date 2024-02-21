Mashpee Announces 2024 Citizen Of The Year And Other Civic Contributors

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of its 2024 Annual Awards, including the 2024 Mashpee Citizen of the Year.

This year’s Citizen of the Year is Cyndy Jones, President of Heroes in Tradition, Inc. (HIT) for her efforts to serve and care for regional veterans of the armed forces and their families.

Founded by Jones and her late husband Ken in honor of their son Eric Jones, who passed away while serving the nation in Afghanistan, HIT has grown to serve almost 1,500 individuals, many of them carrying trauma and unseen wounds from their experiences abroad, through an array of programs.

The Business of the Year Award went to Botello Lumber Company for its philanthropic donations to regional organizations, including Cape Abilities and Mashpee schools.

Winning Start-Up Business of the Year is the Ashley Irene Boutique, awarded in recognition of the store’s inclusive and welcoming business model that supports small craftspeople and women of all sizes.

Receiving the Community Impact Award is Naukabout Brewing Company, which is supporting local vendors through the creation of weekly markets and event programming, and strategic partnerships with local nonprofits to help maximize their earning potential.

The Chamber also honored Nick Markantonis, the late owner of Estia and an altruistic employer and community member with an Honor in Memoriam.

Markantonis passed away over the last year following a fight with cancer.

Additionally, the Chamber announced a slew of Unsung Heroes, recognizing John Cotton, Deb Kaye, Amanda Kai Childs, Karen Gardner, Norman Dias, Tara Civitarese, Patty Deboer, Katie Hennessey, Catherine Laurent, and Kat and Chris Cedrone as exceptional community members.

The award winners will be publicly honored at the Chamber’s Annual Meeting Dinner at the Club at New Seabury on March 27 at 5:30 pm, which the public is invited to attend.

To register for the event online, click here.