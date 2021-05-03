Mashpee Voters Consider Wastewater Project

MASHPEE – As annual town meeting arrives, Mashpee town officials reiterated the importance of residents attending to make their voices heard on issues including the proposed Wastewater Management Plan.

The project is a four-phased effort to mitigate nitrogen pollution in the town’s environment.

“A lot of people put a lot of work into this for thirty years. From the sewer commissioners, to the informed public, a lot of people have been pushing this rock up the hill,” said Select Board member Andrew Gottlieb.

Voters will decide if the town will appropriate $54,000,000 to fund construction of Phase 1 of the town’s nitrogen and wastewater management, treatment and disposal improvement plans, including construction of a wastewater treatment plant.

The plant would be located adjacent to the town’s solid waste transfer station.

It is one part of the initial steps required to implement the town’s entire Watershed Nitrogen Management Plan.

The board recommended approval of the article on the town warrant by a vote of 5-0.

Town meeting will be held at 7 pm on Monday, May 3 at the Mashpee High School.

Due to COVID-19, the event is being held outside in a tent in order to mitigate the possible spread of the virus.

The full town meeting warrant can be found here.