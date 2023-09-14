Mashpee Cultural Council Seeks Applicants For Cultural Events And Programming

MASHPEE – The Mashpee Cultural Council is currently seeking proposals for arts, humanities, and science programs serving the local community.

Organizations, schools, and private individuals can apply for grant funding for a variety of artistic endeavors, such as workshops, field trips, exhibits, festivals, performances, lectures, and more.

First-time applicants are encouraged to apply, with special consideration being given to projects attracting under-served groups or with widespread appeal to the local population.

Priority is given to applications for events within the Mashpee area, though outside applicants will also be considered.

The deadline is set for October 17, 2023, as per the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency comprised of 329 Local Cultural Councils throughout the state.

Last year, the Mashpee Cultural Council distributed almost $6,000 in grant awards for artistic events and programming.

To learn more, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter