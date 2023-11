MASHPEE – A Mashpee man has been sentenced this week to 20 years in maximum security prison for the stabbing death of his father.

Eli Perry, 43, was also found guilty of charges including unlawful disposal of a body after he and his then-girlfriend buried his father’s body nearby an off-Cape cranberry bog.

Perry said an argument with his father escalated and got out of control, with his father pulling a gun on him.