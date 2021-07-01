Mashpee Nip Ban Sparks Spirited Debate

MASHPEE – A ban on alcohol “nip” bottles in Mashpee has been the subject of much discussion among residents and the Board of Selectmen.

In a recent meeting, several individuals who work in the liquor industry voiced their displeasure with the ban, saying those who wish to buy the small bottles of alcohol will simply bring their business to other towns.

They argued that the rule will not have the desired effect of cutting back on the harmful waste that the small plastic bottles can cause.

Local liquor vendors spoke of plans for the beverage sales and clean ups that they had conducted in order to demonstrate a desire to keep selling the nips

But Selectman John Cotton said local officials had not received any communication from vendors regarding a plan.

A potential solution in the form of a bottle deposit for those that turn in empty nip bottles was proposed.

Some mentioned a belief that the ban did more harm to vendors than the actual perpetrators of the littering.

Many are in favor of the ban being put off to January instead.

The Board of Selectmen, however, voted against delaying the ban.

The ban on the sale of nips in Mashpee will begin Thursday.