Mashpee to Host Household Hazardous Waste Event

MASHPEE – Mashpee will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on August 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mashpee High School.

Hazardous Waste Collections are free to Mashpee, Bourne, Falmouth, Sandwich, and Coast Guard Air Station residents with proof of residency.

Items that can be collected include pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, outdated pesticides – DDT, chlordane, silvex, rodent poisons, “no pest” strips, flea collars, gasoline, brake and Power Steering Fluids.

Some of the items that are not allowed are latex and acrylic paints, water-based stains and water-based finishes, medical or biohazardous materials.

Residents unable to attend the free events may attend an event in another Cape Cod town for a fee.

For more information on the Hazardous Waste Program in Barnstable County, visit their website.