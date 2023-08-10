You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mashpee to Host Household Hazardous Waste Event

Mashpee to Host Household Hazardous Waste Event

August 10, 2023

CCB MEDIA PHOTO

MASHPEE – Mashpee will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on August 19 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mashpee High School.

Hazardous Waste Collections are free to Mashpee, Bourne, Falmouth, Sandwich, and Coast Guard Air Station residents with proof of residency.

Items that can be collected include pesticides, herbicides, fungicides, outdated pesticides – DDT, chlordane, silvex, rodent poisons, “no pest” strips, flea collars, gasoline, brake and Power Steering Fluids.

Some of the items that are not allowed are latex and acrylic paints, water-based stains and water-based finishes, medical or biohazardous materials.

Residents unable to attend the free events may attend an event in another Cape Cod town for a fee.

For more information on the Hazardous Waste Program in Barnstable County, visit their website.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 