MASHPEE – Former Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe Chairman Cedric Cromwell is facing a civil lawsuit from the tribe for what they say are damages related to his federal indictment.

Cromwell was indicted on bribery and extortion charges related to the tribe’s Taunton casino project in 2020 and sentenced to 36 months in prison alongside restitution in the amount of almost $210,000 and a fine of $25,000.

He has since appealed.

Cromwell was elected Chairman in 2009, then reelected in 2013 and 2017.