Trial for Ex-Wampanoag Tribe Chair Cromwell Underway

April 20, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – A former chairperson of the Massachusetts tribe whose ancestors aided the Pilgrims is going on federal trial.

Ex-Mashpee Wampanoag leader Cedric Cromwell has pleaded not guilty to bribery, extortion, and other federal charges related to the tribe’s planned casino project.

The trial got underway at U.S. District Court in Boston on Tuesday after being delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic.

Cromwell is being tried along with co-defendant David DeQuattro, who is the owner of an architecture firm in Providence, Rhode Island. DeQuattro also denies the charges.

Federal prosecutors say Cromwell engaged in a conspiracy to commit bribery with DeQuattro.

From The Associated Press

