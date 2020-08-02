You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Mass Audubon Begins Discovery Center Project At Barnstable Harbor

Mass Audubon Begins Discovery Center Project At Barnstable Harbor

August 2, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The Mass Audubon has officially  announced that signaled construction was under way for the Sanctuary’s Discovery Center Campus Project.

The centerpiece for the project is a free standing Discovery Center Building, situated across from the visitor center at Barnstable Harbor.

The center will feature an array of updated and accessible learning features, including flexible classroom/ laboratory space, a reception and exhibit area for interaction between program participants and staff, and floor-to-ceiling windows that will offer views of Barnstable Harbor, Sandy Neck, and Cape Cod Bay.

The space also features dedicated space for early childhood education.

 

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 