Mass Audubon Begins Discovery Center Project At Barnstable Harbor

BARNSTABLE – The Mass Audubon has officially announced that signaled construction was under way for the Sanctuary’s Discovery Center Campus Project.

The centerpiece for the project is a free standing Discovery Center Building, situated across from the visitor center at Barnstable Harbor.

The center will feature an array of updated and accessible learning features, including flexible classroom/ laboratory space, a reception and exhibit area for interaction between program participants and staff, and floor-to-ceiling windows that will offer views of Barnstable Harbor, Sandy Neck, and Cape Cod Bay.

The space also features dedicated space for early childhood education.