Mass Audubon Hike-a-Thon To Be Held After Thanksgiving

BARNSTABLE – The weekend following Thanksgiving, Mass Audubon is encouraging Cape Cod residents to go out and explore nature during their Hike-a-Thon event.

From November 27 to November 29, people will be invited to hike and explore anywhere they would like. Options are not limited to wildlife areas; people of all ages and abilities can do something as simple as walking around their neighborhood.

Mass Audubon is asking people to sign up for the Hike-a-Thon. The event is free, but the organization stated that a $10 or more donation can lead to more access to nature for more people.

To learn more, visit Mass Audubon’s website by clicking here.