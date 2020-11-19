You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Mass Audubon Hike-a-Thon To Be Held After Thanksgiving

Mass Audubon Hike-a-Thon To Be Held After Thanksgiving

November 19, 2020

BARNSTABLE – The weekend following Thanksgiving, Mass Audubon is encouraging Cape Cod residents to go out and explore nature during their Hike-a-Thon event.

From November 27 to November 29, people will be invited to hike and explore anywhere they would like. Options are not limited to wildlife areas; people of all ages and abilities can do something as simple as walking around their neighborhood.

Mass Audubon is asking people to sign up for the Hike-a-Thon. The event is free, but the organization stated that a $10 or more donation can lead to more access to nature for more people.

To learn more, visit Mass Audubon’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 