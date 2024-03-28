Mass Lottery Announces Jaws Themed Contest Featuring Vineyard Vacation

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Mass Lottery recently announced the launch of the nation’s first JAWS instant ticket, offering 30 winners a JAWS-inspired vacation in the Summer of 2025.

The three-night trip, featuring a stay for two at Edgartown’s Harbor View Hotel, comes with ferry service and transportation, entertainment, and $1,000 in spending cash.

The trip is highlighted by a JAWS-themed Game Show with guaranteed prizes for the contestants ranging from $500 up to a grand prize of $1 million for one guest.

Alongside guaranteed earnings, game show participants will have a chance at five additional $1 million prizes, and instant prizes ranging from $10 to $10,000.

The key number match style game takes its inspiration from landmark dates in the history of both the Mass Lottery and the legendary summer blockbuster, the first film to reach $100 million at the box office.

“This year marks the fiftieth anniversary of Massachusetts introducing the industry’s first instant ticket, and next summer will mark the fiftieth anniversary of the theatrical release of JAWS,” said Mass Lottery Executive Director Mark William Bracken.

“What better way to celebrate these milestones than by giving our players the opportunity to win a once-in-a-lifetime experience where the iconic summer blockbuster was filmed,” he said.

Tickets are available throughout the state at licensed lottery retailers.

Please play responsibly.