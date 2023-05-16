Memorial Day Weekend Traffic Expected to be Up Over Last Year

HYANNIS – The traditional unofficial kickoff to summer on Memorial Day Weekend is expected to result in the usual increased traffic volume.

AAA is projecting that over 42 million Americans will be traveling at least 50 miles for the holiday, which would mark a 7% increase compared to last year.

Massachusetts residents are slated to account for over a million of those travelers, according to the organization.

It’s expected that the Friday before Memorial Day will be the busiest travel day of the holiday slate, as traffic is expected to be heavy prior to the evening within the Greater Boston region.

Delays at the Cape Cod Canal bridges can be anticipated, as the Cape and Islands region remains a popular spot for visitors during the unofficial start of the summer season.

For more details, visit AAA Northeast’s website by clicking here.