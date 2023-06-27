Mass. Receiving $147M for Broadband Access

HYANNIS – Massachusetts will receive $147 million from the federal government to expand broadband access.

The money will be deployed through a five-year plan that will incorporate input from the public about barriers to internet access, including affordability.

“We are grateful to President Biden, Secretary Raimondo, and our entire congressional delegation for their leadership on this critical work to expand digital equity across the country,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

“With these funds, Massachusetts will build on ongoing work to ensure that our residents can access the affordable and reliable broadband service they need to work, learn, access healthcare resources, and connect with loved ones.”

Plans and proposals are due to the federal government later this year.

The following is the full statement from the office of Gov. Healey: