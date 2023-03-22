Mass. State Vets Secretary Visits Local Outreach Center

HYANNIS – Secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Veterans’ Services Jon Santiago recently toured the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center’s transitional housing site and met with their officials.

Santiago was joined by State Senator for the Cape and Islands District Julian Cyr, as the government leaders expressed support for measures made under Governor Maura Healey’s fiscal year 2024 proposal as well as the creation of the Executive Office of Veterans’ Services’ cabinet-level status.

The plan features just over $185 million being invested into the new part of the state cabinet in order to assist veterans across the Commonwealth.

Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Executive Director Jim Seymour noted how vital those resources could be going forward as the organization provides services such as housing, food security, and scholarship programs.