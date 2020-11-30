Massachusetts Gaming Commission Announces Community Funding

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) recently released the 2021 applications and guidelines for the Community Mitigation Fund grant program.

The program was created by Massachusetts Legislature when they legalized casino gaming in order to mitigate unintended impacts associated with the arrival of the industry and support communities and governmental entities in offsetting costs related to the construction and operation of gaming facilities.

Since 2015, about $23 million in funding has gone towards advancing transportation, non-transportation planning, workforce development and public safety for governmental entities located near casinos, said the MGC.

The Commission will issue funds to assist host and surrounding communities, including water and sewer districts near establishments, local education, housing, environmental issues and public safety.

“The MGC extends its gratitude to all those who have participated and who will participate in the Community Mitigation Fund’s highly collaborative mitigation planning and innovative programming,” said MGC Chair Cathy Judd-Stein.

“On behalf of the MGC, we look forward to continuing work with the communities and other interested parties to help the Commonwealth achieve the goals of the Expanded Gaming Act.”

The MGC said that it may also distribute funds to a governmental entity or district other than a single municipality to implement mitigation measures across more than one community.

The deadline for qualified governmental entities and municipalities to submit applications for the funding is January 31, 2021.

The Commission will vote to award the funds by July 2021.

Applications and guidelines for the program can be found here.