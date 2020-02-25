Massachusetts Gas Prices Unchanged

HYANNIS – Gas prices in Massachusetts remained level over the past week.

AAA Northeast’s weekly survey found self-serve, regular unleaded selling for an average of $2.44 per gallon.

That price is three cents below the national average and eight cents higher than at this same time last year.

“Gasoline prices are likely to fluctuate in the coming weeks, but not drastically, as the winter driving season nears its end and refineries undergo maintenance,” said Mary Maguire, Director, Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA Northeast.

“This is the typical trend this time of year.”

According to GasBuddy.com, prices on Cape Cod range from $2.35 to $2.84.