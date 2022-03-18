You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts House OKs Bill Banning Bias Based on Hairstyle

Massachusetts House OKs Bill Banning Bias Based on Hairstyle

March 18, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) – A bill aimed at banning race-based discrimination targeting hair texture and hairstyles has been unanimously approved by the Massachusetts House.

The legislation specifically prohibits discrimination based on “natural and protective hairstyles such as braids, locks, twists, Bantu knots and other formations.” Supporters say Black women in particular have faced pressure in school and the workplace to alter their hair to conform to policies biased against natural hairstyles.

The 155-0 vote comes just two days after the Biden administration voiced its support for a similar effort at the federal level.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

