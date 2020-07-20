You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts House Reveals Own Police Reform Bill

Massachusetts House Reveals Own Police Reform Bill

July 20, 2020

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts House has released its own police reform bill that includes a police certification process, standardizes training across the state and makes officer discipline records more readily available to the public.

The House bill unveiled late Sunday comes about a week after the state Senate passed its own police accountability bill that would place limits on the “qualified immunity” shielding officers from civil prosecution and limits the use of force by officers.

The House and Senate bills were introduced in response to nationwide demonstrations calling for racial justice and police reform following the May 25 killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

