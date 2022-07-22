You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Compromise Climate Change Bill

Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Compromise Climate Change Bill

July 22, 2022

Photo courtesy of Alexius Horatius

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House and Senate lawmakers have approved a compromise bill mandating some steps the state needs to take to meet a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Massachusetts House approved the compromise bill on a 143-9 vote Thursday. The Senate then voted 38-2 in favor of the bill.

The bill takes more aggressive steps toward battling tailpipe emissions.

It would increase to $3,500 the rebate for qualifying purchases and leases of zero-emission passenger cars and light duty trucks.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has 10 days to review the legislation and decide whether to sign or veto it.

By STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press
