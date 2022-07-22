Massachusetts Lawmakers OK Compromise Climate Change Bill

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts House and Senate lawmakers have approved a compromise bill mandating some steps the state needs to take to meet a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Massachusetts House approved the compromise bill on a 143-9 vote Thursday. The Senate then voted 38-2 in favor of the bill.

The bill takes more aggressive steps toward battling tailpipe emissions.

It would increase to $3,500 the rebate for qualifying purchases and leases of zero-emission passenger cars and light duty trucks.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has 10 days to review the legislation and decide whether to sign or veto it.