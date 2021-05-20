You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Lawmakers Weigh Bills to Expand Voting Access

Massachusetts Lawmakers Weigh Bills to Expand Voting Access

May 20, 2021

BOSTON (AP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing whether to take some of the voting changes adopted at the height of the pandemic, including the broad use of mail-in voting, and make them permanent.

The state took that step and others, including expanding the use of early voting and ballot drop boxes, to help diminish the pandemic health risk of voters crowding polling locations. Many of those changes proved popular, leading to a push to write them into state law.

Democratic Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin is among those supporting the changes, including allowing same day registration on Election Day.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 