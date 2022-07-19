You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Makes Monkeypox Vax Available at More Sites

July 19, 2022

BOSTON (AP) – The monkeypox vaccine is now available at 11 sites around Massachusetts.

The Department of Public Health said Monday that when properly administered before or soon after exposure, the vaccine can help protect against illness.

The Jynneos vaccine available in Massachusetts requires two shots, 28 days apart for maximum effectiveness. People are considered fully vaccinated about two weeks after their second shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there had been more than 1,800 cases of monkeypox reported in the U.S. as of Friday, 51 of which were in Massachusetts.

From The Associated Press

