Massachusetts Military Support Foundation Brings Food to Martha’s Vineyard Families

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is providing USDA Farmers to Families Food Boxes to Martha’s Vineyard families in need with the help of the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation.

“Being able to service our Island community during the course of the year is important, but the holiday season is an extra special time to give,” said James M. Anthony, President of the Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation in a statement.

“We are grateful to have the resources to assist the food distributions effort and we are thankful for all the dedicated people who work tirelessly at the participating food insecurity agencies to make it happen.”

MMSF is working in collaboration with Island Food Pantry, Food Baskets Martha’s Vineyard, Vineyard Committee on Hunger, and Island Grown Initiative to deliver the boxes.

Each family will receive a 32-pound box of groceries including cheese, produce, milk and meats at no cost, said the MMSF.

The Martha’s Vineyard Bank Charitable Foundation’s support goes towards helping to cover the costs that the MMSF incurs as a USDA distributor, including the cost of equipment, fuel, refrigeration and freezer units, and truck rentals and insurance.