BUZZARDS BAY – The Massachusetts Military Support Foundation is distributing food to thousands of families in need across Massachusetts through its Patriot Farms Food Boxes program.

The program provides over 2,000 fresh food boxes every week and will take place this Saturday at the Hyannis Transportation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families must register at the MMSF’s Website.

https://mmsfi.org/