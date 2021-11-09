Massachusetts National Guard’s Bus Driving Mission Ends

BOSTON (AP) – The effort launched in September to address a shortage of school bus drivers across the state by training members of the Massachusetts National Guard to transport children to and from school has ended.

State officials said Monday that nearly 240 members of the Guard participated, making almost 15,000 safe pickups and dropoffs and traveling about 300,000 miles during the two-month program.

The state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security said with the 13 districts the program served able to hire enough civilian drivers to meet student transportation needs, the Guard was able to end the mission.

