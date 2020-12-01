Massachusetts Receives Funding To Combat Unemployment Fraud

BOSTON – United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced last month that Massachusetts has been allocated funding to hire an Assistant U.S. District Attorney to focus on prosecuting cases involving fraudulent schemes to unlawfully obtain unemployment insurance benefits, and related offenses.

“Unfortunately, there are those who take advantage of national crisis to enrich themselves at the expense of American tax payers,” said Lelling.

The CARES Act allocated 270 billion for supplemental federal UI benefits.