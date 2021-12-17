Massachusetts Red Cross Volunteers Helping Kentucky Residents Post-Storms

HYANNIS – Massachusetts volunteers with the state’s branch of the American Red Cross have been deployed to areas affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that recently hit Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee and Kentucky.

At least 24 hit the region recently, causing significant damage to homes and buildings and leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

Red Cross Spokesman Jeff Hall said that seven volunteers have already departed to work on disaster response efforts, including sheltering those affected by the storm and working on assessments for storm-damaged homes and properties.

He added that more volunteers will be sent in over the next few weeks, depending on need.

“Once these states in the Midwest start to understand and other local programs start to kick in, they won’t need as many volunteers there, but we’re just trying to put as many people there as we can to get there to help people in their greatest time of need,” said Hall.

As the region continues to struggle with blood supply issues, Hall also highlighted the need for donations.

Local blood donations may not directly help those affected by the tornadoes, said Red Cross officials, though a steady blood supply will help all regions be able to recover quickly in the event of any disaster, and donations have been historically low this year.

“We have sent about 200 units of blood to hospitals in the impacted area,” said Hall.

“There’s always a need for blood. You may not be able to go there yourself to help out, but there are many things that you can do to try to help people across the nation no matter what they’re dealing with. We had awful wildfires this year, hurricanes in the Gulf Coast, and blood is just one of those ways [to help].”

More information on how to donate or help provide relief can be found on the American Red Cross’s website.

Those looking to learn more about how to donate blood to the Red Cross can click here.