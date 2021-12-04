Massachusetts RMV Officials Warn of Text Scam

BOSTON – Officials with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) are warning residents of a text message phishing scam that has been targeting residents in Massachusetts as well as in other states.

Reports to the RMV indicate that a text message, with the sender claiming they’re from “the DMV,” will feature a link with the prompt of updating personal contact information.

The Massachusetts RMV stated that they do not send unsolicited requests for personal information via text message, and any message claiming that can be discarded. They added that all RMV-related text messages are initiated by a customer.

It is also worth noting that there is no “DMV” in Massachusetts. While many states have a Department of Motor Vehicles, Massachusetts’ branch is the Registry of Motor Vehicles. A text referencing the DMV in Massachusetts can also be deleted, according to the RMV.

For more information, visit the Massachusetts RMV’s website by clicking here.