Local Schools Benefit From Transportation Funding Program

BARNSTABLE – At a recent meeting by the Cape Cod Joint Transportation Committee, members of the Massachusetts Safe Routes To School Program gave a presentation on their Infrastructure Project Funding Programs.

Safe Routes To School is a federally funded program which works with K-8 schools and local communities to increase active transportation such as walking or biking to school.

Diane Hanson, Program Director for Safe Routes to School, highlighted two funding programs: the Signs and Lines Grant Program, and a larger Infrastructure Grant Program.

The Signs and Lines Grant Program provides $6,000 reimbursement-based grants to municipalities for quick build projects designed and implemented during the school year.

The program also provides approximately $4,000 in additional grant funding for design services and project assessments.

The larger Infrastructure Grant Program encompasses projects from $300,000 to $2 million such as sidewalk improvements, traffic calming, and bicycle and pedestrian facilities which average about four to five years from when funds are awarded to when the project is complete.

“Since program inception we’ve had 42 projects which have been completed or are currently under construction, and there are 24 that are currently in design, and that includes 14 projects awarded in 2018 and 2019 and seven awarded last year,” said Hanson.

According to Hanson, the program expects to award funding for up to ten projects in the upcoming project year.

“Our application period for this opened on October 15, so there is still plenty of time to get applications in for this round of funding that ends December 1, 2021,” said Hanson.

Submissions are reviewed by a selection committee comprised of various MassDOT staff.

Projects are selected based on scoring, with approved projects eventually heading to a project review committee.

Schools must be partnered with SRTS for at least six months prior to the October 15 application period start date.

Projects for Infrastructure must be located within two miles of a K-8 school, and within half a mile for Signs and Lines. Public and charter schools are eligible for project funding.

Upcoming events for SRTS include a webinar for municipalities on January 26, 2022 and their annual Winter Walk & Roll on February 2, 2022.

For more information, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter