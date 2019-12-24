You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Massachusetts Sues 8 Retailers Over Sales of Flavored Vapes

Massachusetts Sues 8 Retailers Over Sales of Flavored Vapes

December 24, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts attorney general has sued eight online retailers of e-cigarettes she alleges violated the state’s new ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products.

Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Monday the companies are in flagrant violation of a law designed to protect young people from the serious harms caused by vaping.

Healey says all eight companies violated state laws by selling flavored tobacco products to Massachusetts consumers and failing to protect against delivery of the products to minors.

The complaint also seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent the sale of the products while the lawsuit is pending.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Justin Saunders

Justin Saunders has nearly 10 years of experience in radio, television, online and newspaper journalism across the US and Canada. Justin joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in May 2014 and continues to help provide coverage of the Cape and Islands.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 