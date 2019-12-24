Massachusetts Sues 8 Retailers Over Sales of Flavored Vapes

BOSTON (AP) — The Massachusetts attorney general has sued eight online retailers of e-cigarettes she alleges violated the state’s new ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products.

Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement Monday the companies are in flagrant violation of a law designed to protect young people from the serious harms caused by vaping.

Healey says all eight companies violated state laws by selling flavored tobacco products to Massachusetts consumers and failing to protect against delivery of the products to minors.

The complaint also seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent the sale of the products while the lawsuit is pending.