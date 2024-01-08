MassDOT Continues Roadwork on RT-28

DENNIS – MassDOT is reminding residents of the continued work they are doing on route-28 over Bass River in Dennis as the project has created traffic delays in the area.

The project will be worked on Mondays to Thursdays from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is projected to finish in early May approximately four months after its start.

Temporary traffic control with typical details and Massachusetts guidelines are being utilized during the work, with traffic alterations in place as needed.

Officials remind residents to be aware of police details and obey the rules of the road during this time to avoid accidents and other issues.

The majority of the work is taking place in the Bass River Waterway area in coordination with the USCG.