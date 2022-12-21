You are here: Home / NewsCenter / MassDOT Hearings to Review Harwich Projects

December 21, 2022

HARWICH – A pair of public meetings hosted by MassDOT will go over upcoming construction projects in Harwich.

The first on January 17 will provide an overview of the design for new sidewalks on the south side of Route 28 between Bank Street and Saquatucket Harbor. The existing shoulder along the stretch would be retained, according to the state.

Another hearing on January 24 will present plans for the reconstruction of Main Street in West Harwich.

MassDOT’s proposals features rehabilitating Route 28 along with the inclusion of sidewalks and shoulders for bicycles from Upper County Road to the Herring River Bridge.

Both meetings will be held at the Harwich Community Center along Oak Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

To learn more, visit the town’s website by clicking here.

