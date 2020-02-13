You are here: Home / NewsCenter / MassDOT to Hold Exit Renumbering Meeting

February 13, 2020

HYANNIS – A public meeting on the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s Statewide Exit Renumbering Project will be held on February 25 at the Hyannis Transportation Center.

Starting late this summer, MassDOT will begin converting exit numbers throughout the state’s interstates and freeways to a mile-based numbering system, in accordance with requirements from the Federal Highway Administration.

Renumbering the exits is designed to provide easy estimates of travel distances for drivers, accurate emergency responses, national uniformity, and the flexibility to add more exits without disrupting a large number of previously established exits.

MassDOT also pointed out that failure to comply with FHWA requirements could lead to a loss of federal funding.

Construction is set to run until next spring. For at least two years after construction has finished, the old exits numbers will be displayed at certain locations in order to help in the transition to the new numbers.

Members of the public are invited to learn about the project and to ask any questions.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

